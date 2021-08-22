Report: Former Shocker Jamie Echenique signs exhibit 10 contract with Washington Wizards

Wichita State’s Jaime Echenique dunks in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Connecticut, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSNW) – On Sunday, Fred Catz of The Athletic reported that Jaime Echenique signed an exhibit 10 contract with the Washington Wizards.

The Wizards have signed center Jaime Echenique to an exhibit 10 contract, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA. Echenique, who was at Wichita State from 2018-20, played for Washington’s summer league team in Las Vegas earlier this month. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) August 22, 2021

Exhibit 10 deals are one-year, non-guaranteed minimum contracts with built-in clauses allowing teams to convert them to two-way contracts before the start of the regular season.

Echenique, who played at Wichita State from 2018-20, played for Washington’s summer league team in Las Vegas, where he averaged over seven points and two rebounds per game.

The 6’11” big man went undrafted after his senior year at Wichita State and spent his first professional season with the Spanish club Acunsa GBC. In 18 games, he averaged over 12 points and four rebounds in just 20 minutes per game.

Now, Echenique will play with the Wizards during training camp ahead of the 2021-22 season. He will receive a $50K bonus if he earns minutes with Washington’s NBA G League affiliate team, the Capital City Go-Go.