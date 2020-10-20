Report: More allegations of abusive behavior against coach Gregg Marshall from former Winthrop players

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2020, file photo, Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall reacts in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Connecticut, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – More allegations of abusive behavior against coach Gregg Marshall is coming from former Winthrop players.

According to the Athletic, Winthrop players accused Marshall of abuse during his time with the program from 1998 to 2007. Multiple former players claim Marshall made racist and sexist comments toward players.

He responded to the Athletic Tuesday.

“I acknowledge that my coaching style isn’t for everyone. I am passionate and energetic, and countless players have thrived on my programs and excelled in our team culture,” Marshall told The Athletic. “I am not demeaning or abusive. I have always pledged my full-hearted commitment to my team.”

Wichita State University is still conducting an internal investigation into allegations that men’s basketball coach Gregg Marshall mistreated players.

Earlier this month, former Wichita State forward Shaq Morris told Stadium he was punched twice by Marshall, the school’s all-time winningest coach, during an October 2015 practice, and former guard Ty Taylor said he saw it happen.

They were the only players who agreed to be identified; the others said they feared retribution and community backlash because Marshall’s winning record has made him popular, Stadium reported.

Michelle Basi, an attorney at Tueth Keeney, the St. Louis-based law firm handling the inquiry.

