Report: WSU Coach Gregg Marshall under investigation for alleged misconduct

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A report by The Athletic claims that Wichita State University Head Men’s Basketball Coach Gregg Marshall is under investigation by the university for his behavior toward current and former players.
The article cites unnamed sources that claim allegations including physical and verbal abuse by Marshall against a player and staff member. The report claims that Marshall punched a now-former player and put his hands around the neck of a staff member.
KSN reached out to the university and several former players for comment. We have yet to receive a statement or comments from players.
