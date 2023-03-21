WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The search for a new men’s basketball coach at Wichita State Univeristy (WSU) appears to be coming to a close, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Rothstein said in a tweet the school is closing in on hiring current Oral Roberts University (ORU) head coach Paul Mills.

“The two sides are working towards an official agreement soon,” Rothstein reported.

Mills led Oral Roberts to a Sweet 16 appearance two seasons ago, where they lost on a last-second shot to Arkansas to end their season. To get there, ORU upset second-seeded Ohio State in the round of 64 and Florida in the round of 32.

Last season, ORU finished 30-5, capped off with a Summit League Championship win over North Dakota State. They were eliminated in the first round of the NCAA tournament by Duke.

Since his arrival at Oral Roberts in 2017, Mills has compiled a 106-84 record, finishing 30-5 last season.

Prior to his arrival at Oral Roberts, Mills was an assistant at Baylor from 2003 to 2017.