Reports: Former Shocker Shamet traded to Phoenix

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 07: Landry Shamet #20 of the Brooklyn Nets celebrates his three point shot in the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks during game two of the Eastern Conference second round series at Barclays Center on June 07, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Several reports indicate that the Brooklyn Nets have traded former Wichita State guard Landry Shamet to the Phoenix Suns for Jevon Carter and the No. 29 pick in Thursday night’s NBA draft.

Suns coach Monty Williams has coached Shamet in the past. Williams was an assistant for the 76ers when Shamet played for Philadelphia during the 2018-19 season.

The Nets now own the No. 27, 29, 44, 49 and 59 picks in Thursday’s draft.

Shamet, 24, averaged 9.3 points per game and shot 38.7% from 3-point range for the Nets last season.

Carter, 25, played 12 minutes per game last season and averaged 4.1 points and 1.2 assists.