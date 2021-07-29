Reports: Former Shocker Shamet traded to Phoenix

Several reports indicate that the Brooklyn Nets have traded former Wichita State guard Landry Shamet to the Phoenix Suns for Jevon Carter and the No. 29 pick in Thursday night’s NBA draft.
Suns coach Monty Williams has coached Shamet in the past. Williams was an assistant for the 76ers when Shamet played for Philadelphia during the 2018-19 season.
The Nets now own the No. 27, 29, 44, 49 and 59 picks in Thursday’s draft.
Shamet, 24, averaged 9.3 points per game and shot 38.7% from 3-point range for the Nets last season.
Carter, 25, played 12 minutes per game last season and averaged 4.1 points and 1.2 assists.