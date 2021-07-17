Rivalry renewed: Wichita State, Creighton alumni teams to meet in The Basketball Tournament

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A blast from the past will make its way to The Roundhouse on Sunday at 3 p.m. as Wichita State and Creighton’s alumni teams will meet up for the first time since the Blue Jays left the Missouri Valley Conference after the 2012-13 season.

“We’ve got a rival in here that we’ve been itching to play since they left The Valley,” said Aftershocks head coach Zach Bush. “For now, this is as close as you’re going to get.”

In Friday’s victory, the Aftershocks would have some rust to shake off, shooting just 22 percent from the field.

“We came out not shooting great in the first half,” admitted Aftershocks guard Conner Frankamp. “We thought we played pretty well offensively, we just weren’t knocking them down. We have too many good shooters to shoot like that again in the second half.”

Entering the Elam ending, the Shockers kicked it into high gear – securing the win in the minimum three possessions.

“It’s obviously a bit different than what we’re used to,” said Frankamp. “I feel like with an Elam ending, getting stops is extremely important. You know, we were able to do that and limit their offensive rebounds during that stretch which was probably key to us getting that victory there at the end.”

It was July Madness for the Omaha Blue Crew in their TBT debut as they would survive and advance, knocking off Kansas State’s alumni team with an unbelievable game-winning three-pointer, courtesy of Deverell Biggs.

“Man, it’s just a great shot,” said Blue Crew guard, Biggs. “I’m happy we got a chance to continue this journey.”

Now, the 10-seed Blue Jays are looking for their Cinderella story to continue against the home team.

“I never thought I’d say this in my career – it’s so much fun to be back in Wichita right now,” said Blue Crew guard Jahenns Manigat. “That’s kudos to them. It’s always been such a tough place to play when we were in The Valley. We would have wars, absolute wars against that Wichita State team, no matter the year, no matter the era.”