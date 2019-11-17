GREENVILLE, N.C. (WSU Athletics) – Sophia Rohling tallied a team-high 11 kills for the second consecutive match to help the Wichita State volleyball team earn a 3-0 sweep at ECU Sunday, Nov. 17, at Minges Coliseum in the 2019 season finale for both teams. The set scores were 25-17, 25-20 and 25-20.
The Shockers conclude the season with an overall record of 9-19 and 6-10 in the American Athletic Conference while ECU wraps up 2019 at 19-11 overall and 6-10 in The American.
Rohling, a freshman from Thayer, Kan., hit .240 with 11 kills on 25 attempts and five errors, while junior McKayla Wuensch posted a team-best 15 assists and three services aces, leading WSU.
In her final career match, senior Kara Bown compiled a match-high 14 digs, and junior Emma Wright added a team-best three block assists, respectively.
The Shockers outhit the Pirates, .212 to .152, and had 40 kills on 113 attempts with 16 errors, compared to 37 kills on 112 swings with 20 miscues for the home team. Wichita State also posted a 5-1 edge in service aces and 38-36 advantage in assists in the contest.
Bri Wood had 11 kills and hit .290 to pace ECU.
Rohling, Shockers Sweep ECU Sunday in Season Finale
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WSU Athletics) – Sophia Rohling tallied a team-high 11 kills for the second consecutive match to help the Wichita State volleyball team earn a 3-0 sweep at ECU Sunday, Nov. 17, at Minges Coliseum in the 2019 season finale for both teams. The set scores were 25-17, 25-20 and 25-20.