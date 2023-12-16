WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After dealing with NCAA transfer eligibility waivers since the season started, the wait is over. Ronnie DeGray III will be on the court for the Shockers on Saturday.

DeGray’s reinstated eligibility comes after a federal judge in West Virginia issued a 14-day temporary restraining order against the NCAA regarding its transfer waiver process. This allowed anyone who transferred twice to play immediately.

But it wasn’t that simple. The NCAA clarified Friday that if a transfer played during the two-week window, and TRO wasn’t upheld, the athlete would burn their entire season of eligibility.

On Friday, however, the NCAA agreed to terms to convert the temporary restraining order to a preliminary injunction that would last until the end of the spring sports season.

Because of that, DeGray is officially cleared to play. The WSU X (formerly Twitter) account posted saying he would be taking the court Saturday against Southern Illinois.

A transfer from Missouri who played at Massachusetts prior to that, DeGray averaged 2.1 points and 1.8 rebounds in 17 games last season. In the 2021-2022 season, he averaged 8.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in 33 games.