Rose leads Temple to upset of No. 16 Wichita State

Wichita State’s Grant Sherfield (52) drives to the basket past Temple’s Josh Pierre-Louis (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Quinton Rose scored 19 points and Temple used a strong defensive performance to upset No. 16 Wichita State 65-53.

Jake Forrester and Monty Scott each chipped in 11 points for the Owls (10-6, 2-3 American Athletic Conference), who on Wednesday night snapped a three-game losing streak while defeating a ranked opponent for the 13th consecutive seasons.

Shockers leading scorer Erik Stevenson went scoreless, missing eight shots and five from 3-point range.

Tyson Etienne, who entered tops in the conference with 37 3-pointers made, also was scoreless and missed three 3-point tries.

