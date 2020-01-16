Rose leads Temple to upset of No. 16 Wichita State

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Quinton Rose scored 19 points and Temple used a strong defensive performance to upset No. 16 Wichita State 65-53.
Jake Forrester and Monty Scott each chipped in 11 points for the Owls (10-6, 2-3 American Athletic Conference), who on Wednesday night snapped a three-game losing streak while defeating a ranked opponent for the 13th consecutive seasons.
Shockers leading scorer Erik Stevenson went scoreless, missing eight shots and five from 3-point range.
Tyson Etienne, who entered tops in the conference with 37 3-pointers made, also was scoreless and missed three 3-point tries.
