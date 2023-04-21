WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you see RV’s outside Wichita State University (WSU) baseball and softball games, you are watching the start of a new tradition.

It’s RV weekend in the parking lot outside Eck Stadium.

“And the thought dawned on both of us. We could do an RV club at Wichita State,” said Kevin Saal, director of athletics at WSU. “So we just picked one weekend when we had baseball and softball, and hopefully, we can expand that to a couple of weekends and see where it goes.”

The numbers for the first RV camping weekend at WSU baseball/softball games did not have huge numbers as of Friday night. But it’s a start, according to Saal.

“And we’re really looking forward to seeing the girls play because I have not seen a softball game all year,” said Tom Swenson, who is camping with his wife, Kelly. “We take the camper out from time to time. We like to travel. And we travel several states. And when we first saw it, we thought, ‘Well, this is a great way to get into the ballgames.'”

Swenson says for $30 a person, they can camp in the parking lot for the first RV weekend. They also get some bbq/cookout food, and they get into the games.

“We are baseball and softball fans,” said Swenson. “Shocker fans, all the way.”

Before the Shocker softball game on Friday, KSN also caught up with WSU Provost Shirley Lafever.

“Yes, we are camping,” said Lafever. “It’s about meeting people, it’s about celebrating the Shockers and being a part of the Shocker nation.”

Shocker RV Club weekend continues Saturday and Sunday outside Eck and Wilkins stadiums.