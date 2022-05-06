WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University has named a search advisory group to help in the selection of a new director of athletics. The group includes three former Shocker athletes.

On Wednesday, the school fired Athletics Director Darron Boatright and named Sarah Adams the interim athletics director.

Friday morning, WSU President Dr. Richard Muma posted a message to Shocker Nation on the university website.

He said the school would work “expediently but diligently” to find the next leader of WSU athletics.

“This is an important hire for our university, and while we will engage an experienced search firm to assist us in the process, I have asked six members of the Wichita State community to advise me throughout the search,” Muma said.

Members of the Search Advisory Group:

Evan Wessel, former WSU Men’s Basketball student-athlete and financial advisor, Stoutheart Financial Group

Angela Buckner, former WSU Women’s Basketball student-athlete and recreation director for Woodard Recreation Center, Fairmount Community Center and Atwater Neighborhood Resource Center

Nate Robertson, former WSU Men’s Baseball student-athlete

Lynn Nichols, chair-elect, WSU Foundation and CEO of Yingling Aviation

John Rolfe, WSU alumnus and president and CEO, Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce

Dr. Clay Stoldt, faculty athletic representative and interim dean of the College of Applied Studies

Detroit Tigers starter Nate Robertson fires to the plate in the first inning of Game 3 of the World Series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2006 in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Wichita State guard Evan Wessel reacts after making a three-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball tournament Round of 32 game against Kansas, Sunday, March 22, 2015, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Angela Buckner (KSN Photo)

“These individuals all have a great passion for Wichita State, share our vision for leadership, and have the insight to assist me as I make a determination of what is next for Shocker Athletics,” Muma said.