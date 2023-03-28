WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University (WSU) baseball broke in Riverfront Stadium for the first time this year Tuesday night with an 8-7 win against Oklahoma.

Local baseball fans are excited to have the stadium and experience back open in the heart of Wichita.

“To see the Shockers play here. Beautiful stadium. It’s just set up so nicely,” said Shocker baseball fan Marty Brisco.

“Having parks like this are very family oriented. It’s great to get everybody so close to the game, and it’s just an awesome experience,” said baseball fan Anthony Buller.

Wind Surge general manager Bob Mullette says they enjoy creating a fun environment at the park. They are looking forward to displaying it more during the Wind Surge’s upcoming season

“I hope they get kind of a preview from this game of what they get when they come out. It will be a fans-first experience and something that’s totally different than anything else. We hope they have memories, and they come back out,” said Mullette.

The Surge will play their first game at Riverfront on April 11 against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.