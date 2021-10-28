Shocker Basketball announces promotions for 2021-2022 season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State basketball is rapidly approaching, and the Shockers have announced promotions for the upcoming 2021-2022 season.

The Shockers begin their season on Nov. 9 with a showdown against Jacksonville State at Charles Koch Arena. Prior to tipoff, the Shockers will unveil banners commemorating their AAC Championship and NCAA Tournament appearance last season.

Other highlights throughout the season include:

Military Appreciation on Nov. 13 (South Alabama)

Teddy Bear Toss to support local hospital on Dec. 11 (Norfolk State)

Stripe-Out on Jan. 1 (Memphis)

MTXE Throwback on Feb. 1 (Tulsa)

Yellow-Out on Feb. 5 (SMU)

Black-Out on Feb. 20 (Houston)

In addition to those promotions, WSU will feature Buy One Get One tickets on Dec. 11 against Norfolk State, Jan. 16 against Cincinnati, and Feb. 12 against South Florida. On these nights, fans can redeem their ticket for free admission to the Women’s basketball games on the same night.

The Shockers enter the 2021 basketball season predicted to finish fourth in the American Athletic Conference by the league’s head coaches.

Stars of last year’s season, Dexter Dennis, junior guard, and Tyson Etienne, sophomore guard, return this basketball season to play for the Shockers. Etienne was voted the preseason player of the year in the NCAA by the league’s coaches.

Shockers basketball finished 16-6 last season. They appeared in the first four rounds of the NCAA Tournament before losing 52-53 to Drake.