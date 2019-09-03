Shocker basketball Black & Yellow Scrimmage game set for Oct. 5

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – It’s out with the old and in with the new on Saturday, Oct. 5 when Wichita State hosts its annual athletic department garage sale followed by the 2019 Black & Yellow Scrimmage.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Shocker fans will get their first look at the 2019-20 men’s and women’s basketball teams during an intrasquad doubleheader. The women take the court first, followed by the men.
Fans are also invited to stop by the garage sale that morning from 7:00-9:45 a.m. inside the Aetna Multi-Purpose Gym (enter through the exterior doors on the east side of Charles Koch Arena). Items are available on a first-come, first-served basis and include jerseys and uniforms, assorted apparel, bags and equipment. Prices listed are non-negotiable. Customers are encouraged to pay with cash, however, credit cards will also be accepted.
About the Shocker Women:
A more-experienced lineup is poised to take a step forward in 2019-20. Third-year head coach Keitha Adams has three starters and nine total letter-winners back from last year’s roster that ranked as the nation’s fifth-youngest. Last year’s starting point guard, Seraphine Bastin, and American Athletic Conference All-Freshman honoree Carla Bremaud anchor a strong backcourt, and the senior trio of Raven Prince, Ashley Reid and Maya Brewer provide veteran leadership. WSU hosts Missouri Southern State for an exhibition tune-up on Monday, Nov. 4 then opens the regular season at home on Saturday, Nov. 9 against former MVC rival Northern Iowa.
About the Shocker Men:
Gregg Marshall returns seven of his top-nine scorers from last year’s squad that won 22 games and reached the NIT semifinals. All-Freshman selection Dexter Dennis is back, along with last year’s leading rebounder and shot-blocker, Jaime Echenique. Jamarius Burton set a WSU freshman assist record in his debut season. The core is joined by six newcomers, including five talented freshmen. The team hosts Northeastern State in an Oct. 29 exhibition game and opens Nov. 5 versus Omaha.