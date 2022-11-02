WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — College basketball is back, with many teams beginning their regular seasons on Monday night.

Wichita State University (WSU) Shocker fans will have the opportunity to see the team play Wednesday night in an exhibition matchup with cross-town opponent Newman University.

The game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. inside Charles Koch Arena, 1845 Fairmount St. Tickets are available on the GoShockers website.

There will be no television or streaming option, but fans can listen on the radio by tuning in to 103.7 KEYN.

The Shockers will look to rebound from what was a disappointing showing last season. The team finished 15-13 overall and 6-9 in conference play, losing in the first round of the American Athletic Conference (AAC) Tournament to Tulsa.

The Shockers will feature many new faces on the team this season. At the end of last season, the team lost eight total players from the roster, accounting for 80% of their scoring. Seven of those players entered the transfer portal and found new teams.

Former Shockers guard Tyson Etienne entered the NBA Draft, where he went undrafted, but found a professional home with the Atlanta Hawks organization.

A nonconference matchup with the University of Central Arkansas will kick off the regular season for the Shockers on Nov. 7 at home in Koch Arena. That game will tip off at 7 p.m.