Shocker great Ron Baker speaks out about Gregg Marshall

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A week after Gregg Marshall resigned after 13 seasons as head basketball coach amid allegations of abuse, one of his former players is speaking out.

Scott City native Ron Baker played under Marshall from 2012-16, helping the Shockers to that Final Four run in 2013 and an undefeated regular season the following year.

Appearing on Doug Gottlieb’s “All Ball” podcast that was released on Wednesday, he said Marshall was a hard coach, but that he respected.

He would also go on to defend former teammate Shaquille Morris, who alleged in an article by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman on October 9th, that Marshall hit him during a practice in 2015.

Baker, who was in his senior season at the time, offered some insight into that day.

“Marshall kicks him out of practice and follows him out into the concourse,” Baker told Gottlieb. “We’re all like, man, we’re just shook, like, what is going on?”

During the interview, Baker said he would learn more about the incident after practice.

“After practice, we go down to the locker room and come to find out Shaq tells us he got hit,” said Baker.

Baker told Gottlieb during the hour long interview that also felt that Marshall should have offered up an apology when he resigned as head coach.

“I think to make things right, he should have bitten the bullet and said man, I really messed up, I let whatever it is get to me, I love winning so much,” Baker told Gottlieb.

During his time at Wichita State, Baker was a three time All-MVC selection from 2014-16 and an AP All-American honorable mention in 2015.