Shocker legend Ron Baker returns as AfterShocks general manager

File – Wichita State’s Ron Baker shoots the ball during practice for an NCAA college basketball tournament second-round game in Omaha, Neb., Thursday, March 19, 2015. Wichita State is to play Indiana on Friday. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Shocker All-American and New York Knicks player Ron Baker will serve as general manager of Wichita State’s alumni team, the AfterShocks, during this summer’s TBT (The Basketball Tournament), the club announced Thursday morning.

With the assistance of Zach Bush and John Robert Simon, Baker will be tasked with assembling an all-star roster of former Shockers to compete in the 16-team TBT Wichita Regional, July 16-20 at Charles Koch Arena.

“We’re pleased to announce Ron as GM of the AfterShocks,” Bush said. “He’s not only one of the greatest Shockers ever, but also a class act who has the respect of our current and former players, as well as fans. We welcome his leadership and presence.”

“Some of my best basketball memories happened inside the Roundhouse, and I can’t wait to make a few more this summer,” Baker said. “I’m looking forward to being back around the guys, reconnecting with Shocker Nation and competing for a TBT Championship.”

From Scott City, Baker played four seasons (2012-16) at WSU and helped lead the program with nine NCAA tournament wins and three straight conference titles.

Despite missing 20 games as a freshman to a foot injury, Baker finished high on WSU’s all-time list in nearly every meaningful category. He still ranks among the top-10 in scoring (8th, 1,636), wins (7th, 106), three-point field goals (2nd, 242), assists (9th, 345) and steals (4th, 163).

Baker was a breakout star during the Shockers’ run to the 2013 Final Four and the following year helped WSU achieve the first 35-0 start in NCAA history and the program’s first-ever No. 1 seed. He was an All-American in 2015 while leading the Shockers back to the Sweet 16 with a win over in-state rival Kansas and returned to earn first-team All-Valley honors for the third time as a senior. In between, he helped Team USA to a Bronze Medal performance at the 2015 Pan American Games.

An undrafted free agent, Baker went on to play parts of three seasons with the NBA’s New York Knicks and Washington Wizards. Along with former backcourt mate Fred VanVleet, he was one of 25 players named to the Lute Olson All-Decade Team (2010-19).