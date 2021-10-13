Shocker Madness back after pandemic hiatus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Thousands of Shocker fans packed Charles Koch Arena Tuesday for a special sneak peak of the upcoming basketball season.

“This is really exciting now at this time,” Phillip May, a retired WSU professor said.

May says he has been attending Shocker Madness for 40 years.

“In the old days, it didn’t actually have it organized, like it is now,” May said.

Due to the pandemic, last season’s Shocker Madness was put on hold.

“It feels great to have a new season,” Keitha Adams, Wichita State University’s head women’s basketball coach, said.

Adams says she’s excited to see a packed Koch Arena this season.

“When you say ‘Shocker Madness’, and you also think of basketball, you think of passion, Shocker fans are so passionate, Koch Arena is so loud. There’s just such a great energy in, in our arena,” Adams said.

One fan says he’s been cheering on the Shockers since 1967.

“I know the women have really got a lot of new players this year, so do the men. I’m really looking forward to the women. We’ve got women’s season tickets and we’re looking forward to that,” Vernon Armer said.

Armer says being back in the Roundhouse with his wife has him feeling free after a year of COVID-19 cancellations.

“I’m able to get out and do things, and this is one thing we both wanted to get out and do,” Armer said.