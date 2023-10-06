WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A lot of events are happening this weekend, but Shocker fans have one, in particular, marked on their calendars. Saturday is Shocker Madness. And this year, it includes a free concert by hip-hop star Tech N9ne.

Shocker Madness kicks off the Wichita State University basketball season. Fans will get their first look at Shocker basketball under new men’s coach, Paul Mills, and new women’s coach, Terry Nooner. Also, Shocker mascot WuShock will celebrate his 75th birthday.

The free event is at Charles Koch Arena. Doors open at 5 p.m., and parking is free on a first-come, first-served basis.

Schedule of events

5 p.m. — WuShock’s Birthday Party on the concourse

6 p.m. — On-court festivities begin with a performance by the Shocker Sound Machine

Performances by Wichita State Cheer & Dance

Introduction of all Shocker athletic teams

Announcement of Shocktoberfest Week winners

Extended Men’s and Women’s Basketball scrimmages

$10,000 halfcourt shot giveaway

Live Set by DJ 4 The Win

Tech N9ne Performance

No tickets are required. General admission seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis as arena occupancy allows. Select seating sections within the arena will be reserved for Wichita State University students (sections 117 and 118), Shocker student-athletes and university personnel.

The clear-bag policy and new opengate, walk-through metal detectors will be enforced for those entering the arena.