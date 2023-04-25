WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The highly anticipated matchup between No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 19 Wichita State softball has been canceled due to inclement weather in the forecast this afternoon and evening. The game will not be rescheduled. Wichita State will now turn its attention to this weekend’s final conference series of 2023 in Tulsa, April 28-30.

Meanwhile, in Stillwater, tonight’s baseball game at No. 17 Oklahoma State has been canceled. The game will not be made up. Wichita State is back in action on Wednesday night vs. Kansas. The First pitch from Eck Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m.