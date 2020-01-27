Shocker named to American weekly honor roll

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State guard Dexter Dennis has been named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll for Jan. 20-26.

Dennis – a 6-foot-5 sophomore from Baker, La. — averaged 15.0 points and 8.0 rebounds and knocked down eight three-pointers on 47 percent accuracy to lead Wichita State to wins over USF and UCF. On Saturday Dennis recorded his first double-double of the year with a team-high 18 points and 11 boards.

This is Dennis’ second weekly honor roll nod of the season. He also did back in week one.

In WSU’s six conference games Dennis has hit a team-high 14 threes on 40 percent accuracy to go with averages of 10.3 points and 6.2 rebounds.

Wichita State returned to the Associated Poll this week at No. 23 and held steady in the USA Today Coaches Poll at No. 22.

The Shockers travel to American co-leader Tulsa (14-6, 6-1 and receiving votes in both polls) on Saturday for a 5 p.m. game.

