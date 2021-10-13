Shocker Tyson Etienne chosen as AAC Preseason Player of the Year

Wichita State’s Tyson Etienne (1) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The American Athletic Conference released a list of men’s basketball preseason favorites Wednesday, including a nod to one of Wichita State University’s athletes.

Based on voting done by the league’s head coaches, WSU Shocker Tyson Etienne was voted as the Preseason Player of the Year, while Memphis’ Jalen Duren has been picked as the Preseason Rookie of the Year.

Houston has been tabbed as the preseason favorite to win the 2021-22 AAC title. This is the third consecutive year Houston has been chosen.

Wichita State, the defending regular-season champion, is in fourth place in the preseason poll. The Shockers went 16-6 last season, including 11-2 in conference play. Three starters are back, including Etienne, who averaged 16.3 points per game and shot 39.2 percent from 3-point range.

2021-22 American Athletic Conference Preseason Poll and Honors

1 Houston (8) 98 2 Memphis (3) 92 3 SMU 77 4 Wichita State 76 5 UCF 66 6 Cincinnati 52 7 Tulsa 43 8 Temple 37 T-9 South Florida 25 T-9 Tulane 25 11 East Carolina 14

The American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship will be held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, March 10-13, 2022.