Shocker Tyson Etienne chosen as AAC Preseason Player of the Year

Wichita State’s Tyson Etienne (1) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The American Athletic Conference released a list of men’s basketball preseason favorites Wednesday, including a nod to one of Wichita State University’s athletes.

Based on voting done by the league’s head coaches, WSU Shocker Tyson Etienne was voted as the Preseason Player of the Year, while Memphis’ Jalen Duren has been picked as the Preseason Rookie of the Year.

Houston has been tabbed as the preseason favorite to win the 2021-22 AAC title. This is the third consecutive year Houston has been chosen.

Wichita State, the defending regular-season champion, is in fourth place in the preseason poll. The Shockers went 16-6 last season, including 11-2 in conference play. Three starters are back, including Etienne, who averaged 16.3 points per game and shot 39.2 percent from 3-point range.

2021-22 American Athletic Conference Preseason Poll and Honors

1Houston (8)98
2Memphis (3)92
3SMU77
4Wichita State76
5UCF66
6Cincinnati52
7Tulsa43
8Temple37
T-9South Florida25
T-9Tulane25
11East Carolina14

The American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship will be held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, March 10-13, 2022.

