Shocker women’s basketball pauses team activities due to COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. (KSNW) – No. 18/19 USF proved to be too much for a shorthanded Wichita State squad Wednesday night in the Yuengling Center, as the Bulls pulled away for a 66-48 win.

Wichita State (3-5, 0-3) suffered its fifth consecutive loss after beginning the season 3-0. The Shockers suited up just seven players with Mariah McCully and DJ McCarty out with injuries.

Asia Strong scored a team-high 17 points to go with six rebounds. She was 3-for-5 from beyond the arc – a season best. Ene Adams added a season-high 10 points off the bench. Seraphine Bastin did a little bit of everything again, finishing with eight points, six rebounds and six assists.

The Shockers struggled from the opening tip putting the ball in the basket, finishing at just 29 percent overall and 4-of-15 from three-point range. USF overcame a slow shooting start to end the game at 43 percent and 12-of-26 from long range.

USF was powered by Elena Tsineke’s game-high 31 points off the bench – the most by an opposing player this season.

Wichita State went the whole first quarter without a made field goal, getting just three points at the free throw line. USF held the Shockers to 0-for-14 shooting in the first 10 minutes to lead 12-3. The Bulls didn’t shoot it much better, going 3-for-10.

The Shockers’ first field goal came with 8:18 remaining in the second quarter on an offensive rebound putback for Strong.

Strong would then score nine straight points to keep Wichita State in it. She would finish the half with 11 points (three 3-pointers) and USF’s lead at just nine, 27-18. Elena Tsineke led all scorers with 15 points for the Bulls.

Wichita State finished the half just 5-of-24 from the field, while USF got big lift from its bench. Twenty-two of USF’s 27 points came from the bench, in large part to Tsineke.

Midway through the third quarter Wichita State was right in it, trailing by just eight. Second chance opportunities hurt the Shockers in the final minute, as USF made them pay. USF cashed in on a three-pointer following an offensive rebound to make it 47-34 at the end of the quarter.

USF then broke the game wide open with an 8-0 run to begin the fourth quarter, forcing a Keitha Adams timeout just 1:34 in.

The Bulls’ run reached 11-0 before a pair of Ene Adams snapped it, but USF’s lead was 24.

Up NextAnother tough matchup awaits Wichita State on Saturday when the ECU Pirates invade Charles Koch Arena for a 2 p.m. tip on ESPN+.