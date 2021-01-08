Shocker women’s basketball pauses team activities due to COVID-19

Shockers

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State’s Women’s Basketball program will pause all team activities due to COVID-19 protocols within the program.

Saturday’s scheduled game against ECU is postponed, as well as the Jan. 13 matchup at Memphis. 
 
Wichita State follows American Athletic Conference, University and Kansas Department of Health guidelines to prioritize the safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff as well as the Wichita State community.
 
The program will resume team activities once all personnel clear COVID-19 protocols. 

