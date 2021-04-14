Shockers add D-II All American from Transfer Portal

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One of the nation’s most-decorated small college performers will take the big stage at Wichita State.

Qua Grant, a two-time NCAA Division II first team All-American at West Texas A&M, signed a financial aid agreement this week and will transfer to WSU with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot guard from Waxahachie, Texas put up 22.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals-per-game in 2020-21 and helped lead the Buffaloes to a national runner-up finish. He averaged 2.4 threes-per-game on 38 percent accuracy and shot over 80 percent from the foul line.

Grant earned first team All-Lone Star Conference honors in each of his three seasons at West Texas A&M and was twice named to the league’s all-defensive squad. In 93 career games, he amassed 1,742 points, 615 rebounds, 252 assists, 174 steals and 16 double-doubles while leading the Buffs to an 85-8 record.

WSU head coach Isaac Brown said:

“There are certain things we look for when trying to determine how well a guy will handle the leap to Division I – strength, speed, quickness, ball skills and overall toughness – and Qua checks every box. He’s creative off the bounce. He can handle the ball, he can pass it, he can shoot it and he’s a great rebounder, too. We’re excited to have him at Wichita State.”

