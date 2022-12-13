WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Riverfront Stadium will play host to the WSU men’s baseball for a third year.

The Shockers will face Oklahoma Tuesday, March 28, at 6 p.m. The Sooners were the College World Series runner-up, losing to Ole Miss.

It will be the third game for the Shockers at Riverfront. In their first game on April 10, 2021, they trounced Houston 10-1. The following year, on April 26, they lost to the Oklahoma State Cowboys 12-6.

“These games at Riverfront are such a tremendous opportunity to showcase our program at a top-notch facility,” said Wichita State interim head coach Loren Hibbs. “We want to thank the Wind Surge for continuing to work with us in hosting these events. Combined with the chance to compete against a quality opponent like Oklahoma, we’re very excited about this game for our student-athletes and fans of college baseball in the area.”

A ticket presale for Wichita State baseball season ticket holders and Wind Surge membership owners runs until Thursday, Dec. 15. Tickets for the non-conference game go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 16.

Tickets can be purchased at windsurge.com.