WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University’s (WSU) Men’s and Women’s Shocker basketball teams had their annual media day at Charles Koch Arena Wednesday afternoon.

The Men’s team comes into this season with 12 new players this season. Craig Porter Jr. and Kenny Pohto are actually the only two returning players who earned significant playing time last season.

This huge turnover in the roster might be a big reason why the AAC Preseason Poll had the Shockers finishing 8th in the conference. While it is just a preseason poll, the Shockers are going to use it as motivation going into the season.

“Of course it is,” said Brown. “I think these guys are playing with a chip on their shoulder, kind of like they did two years ago when we were picked 7th. But you can’t worry about preseason rankings, you have to go out and play the basketball games. We feel like we have enough in our locker room in order to win games this year.”

WSU Senior Point Guard Craig Porter Jr. added, “It’s definitely motivation, like my first year here, whole new team, same scenario, we were picked 7th, and we finished 1st. Basketball is basketball; I mean, everyone knows how to play at this level. I don’t think it’s anything more than that, and I feel like we’re prepared to show people what we have.”

As for the Wichita State Women’s Basketball Team, they were picked even lower than the men, the AAC Preseason Poll had them come in at 10th in the conference out of 11 teams. Head coach Keitha Adams and players say that the poll has motivated this team to prove people wrong, but they still have to show it.

‘It’s like anything in life. You’ve got to earn it,” said Adams. “A lot of times, predictions are based on things that happened in the past, but we’ve definitely talked about it, and it’s definitely been a motivator for us.”

WSU Senior Forward Trajata Colbert added, “I feel like we really have to buy in. We don’t want to be 10th, and I feel like, in the back of everybody’s mind, we don’t want to be 10th. We want to be number 1. And I think we really just have to come out and start seeing it in our practices and start practicing hard because you play how you practice.”

Wichita State Athletic Director Kevin Saal was also available to talk on Wednesday. He’s now been in the position for four months and is excited about the upcoming basketball season.

“Obviously, it’s an incredibly exciting time,” explained Saal. “I look forward to seeing all of the hard work and efforts of our student-athletes over the course of the summer. Our coaches and our staffs. Coach Keitha Adams and Isaac Brown have worked really hard to develop this year’s rosters.”