WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita State University (WSU) Shockers basketball team found itself with a welcome sight coming out of the locker room in the second half; a 13-point lead over the Tulane Green Wave.

A comeback from the Green Wave, though, would suck any good feeling out of Koch Arena as they battled back to take a win in overtime over the Shockers, 95-90.

The Shockers had five players score in double figures, with Craig Porter Jr. (12), Jaykwon Walton (22), James Rojas (10), Jaron Pierre Jr. (18), and Kenny Pohto (17) all contributing on the offensive end.

Where the Shockers struggled, however, was on the defensive end. Tulane got whatever they wanted in the second half and overtime. After scoring just 35 in the first half, the Green Wave scored 60 points the rest of the way, overcoming the Shockers’ lead and carrying home the five-point victory.

The loss drop the Shockers to 10-10 on the season, with a road trip to East Carolina next up on the schedule on Jan. 29.