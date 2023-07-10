WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s a huge day for one former Shocker as Brock Rodden heard his name called in this year’s MLB draft.

After being selected in the 10th round last season, Rodden came back to the Shockers in 2023, and it looks like it was the right move after being selected in the 5th round by the Seattle Mariners. This means Rodden could sign for more money compared to where he was selected in 2022.

This past season with the Shockers, Rodden was named Third Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball and ABCA/Rawlings, joining Payton Tolle as the first Shocker All-American since Alec Bohm in 2018. Rodden was also selected as the American Athletic Conference Player of the Year as well as unanimous First Team All-Conference at second base.