Shockers, Cougars set for first round matchup

NO. 7 SEED SHOCKERS

Wichita State enters the Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Championship as the No. 7 seed. The Shockers finished the conference season in a four-way tie with Tulane, SMU and Temple at 7-9 in league play. The tiebreaker gave Tulane the No. 5 seed, SMU the No. 6 seed and Temple the No. 8 seed. Wichita State’s 7-9 mark is the second-best record the Shockers have put together in three years as members of The American.

WICHITA STATE AT THE AMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIP

Wichita State is set to make its third appearance at the American Athletic Conference Championship. The Shockers are the No. 7 seed in the 2020 Championship after earning the No. 6 seed in their inaugural season in 2018 and No. 10 seed in 2019. Wichita State has yet to earn a victory at the American Athletic Conference Championship. The Shockers were upset in 2018 by the No. 11 seed Temple Owls, 72-59, and fell to No. 7 Tulsa in 2019, 61-50.

LAST TIME OUT

Wichita State dropped its lone matchup against UCF in the regular season finale, 95-50 Monday night. With the loss, Wichita State is now 0-3 all-time vs. the Knights. The Shockers gave up season highs in points (95), field goal percentage (56.1 percent) and the 45-point margin was the largest of the season and second largest of the Keitha Adams era. Wichita State was outrebounded by 18, tying for the most this season (-18 at UConn). Trajata Colbert scored a career-high 17 points to lead Wichita State. DJ McCarty added 11 points and Asia Henderson pulled down eight rebounds in her first career start.

SCOUTING THE COUGARS

Houston enters the matchup at 12-18 overall and 5-11 in league play. Houston is riding a seven-game losing streak. The Cougars defeated Wichita State in the only regular season meeting back on Jan. 25 in overtime, 64-56. Dymond Gladney leads three Cougars in double-figures at 11.4 points per game. Tatyana Hill averages 10.9 points and a team-high tying 6.4 rebounds, while Dorian Branch scores 10.3 per contest. Julia Blackshell-Fair posts 9.9 points to go with team-highs in rebounds (6.4), assists (115) and steals (68). Blackshell-Fair ranks third in the conference and 34th nationally in steals. Her 115 assists also put her third in the league.

THE SERIES VS. HOUSTON

Wichita State and Houston have met six times prior to Friday, with the Cougars winning all six meetings. Houston is 4-0 vs. Wichita State as members of The American. Wichita State and Houston have never met on a neutral floor. The two schools met only once during the regular season, an overtime game the Cougars won 64-56 in Houston.

LAST MEETING

Wichita State dropped the only meeting during the regular season, a 64-56 win for the Cougars in Houston. Wichita State went into halftime with a two-point lead and led by as many as 10 in the game before the Cougars mounted a fourth quarter comeback. Houston outscored Wichita State 11-3 in the overtime session after holding the Shockers to only nine points in the fourth period. Wichita State committed a Keitha Adams era high 38 turnovers in the contest. Five different Shockers had at least five turnovers in the game. Maya Brewer scored a game-high 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Mariah McCully added 10 points, but was just 4-of-17 from the field and Seraphine Bastin grabbed 10 rebounds.