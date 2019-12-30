Shockers crash Associated Press poll

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State will enter the new year as a newly-ranked team.

The Shockers made their season debut in the Associated Press Poll on Monday at No. 24 and climbed two notches to No. 23 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

It’s the first AP appearance for Wichita State (11-1) since Mar. 12, 2018. The Shockers went wire-to-wire in the rankings that year but slipped from the national spotlight in 2018-19 while rebuilding.

It’s the program’s 158th week all-time in the AP Poll. Exactly half of them (79) have come under Gregg Marshall.

Wichita State missed last week’s AP Top-25 by just 13 votes. Washington’s subsequent loss to Houston opened up one spot. Both WSU (135 votes) and No. 23 Iowa (137) also leaped No. 25 Arizona (113).

The only team to defeat the Shockers this year – No. 16 West Virginia – jumped six spots this week after upsetting No. 2 Ohio State.

The Shockers open conference play Wednesday afternoon against East Carolina (6-7) inside Charles Koch Arena. The 2 p.m. CT tipoff airs nationally on ESPNU.

LATEST STORIES: