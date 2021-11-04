Shockers cruise to exhibition win over Missouri Southern

WICHITA, Kan. – Four Shockers scored 12 or more points in Wichita State’s 89-61 wire-to-wire exhibition win over Missouri Southern Thursday night in Charles Koch Arena.

In her Shocker debut, Jane Asinde scored a team-high 17 points in 18 minutes off the bench to go with eight rebounds. Seraphine Bastin filled the stat sheet like usual, tallying 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Mariah McCully scored 11 of her 15 points after halftime and DJ McCarty chipped in 12 off the bench.



Wichita State pounded the glass, pulling down 63 rebounds and outrebounding the Lions by 20. The Shocker defense held Missouri Southern to just 24 percent shooting.



Asia Strong and Trajata Colbert grabbed 10 rebounds apiece to lead the battle on the glass.

Bastin (9) and Asinde (8) combined to score 17 of Wichita State’s 27 points in the first quarter, giving the Shockers a 27-19 lead after 10 minutes.



Asinde poured in all eight points in just four minutes of game time off the bench.



A 7-0 run, capped by a McCarty coast-to-coast layup, just three minutes into the second quarter forced a Missouri Southern timeout and the lead at 15.



Missouri Southern briefly pulled within 10 before Wichita State closed the half on a 13-3 run to take a 52-32 lead into halftime. Bastin and Asinde scored a game-high 13 points apiece, followed by nine points and 10 rebounds from Strong.



McCully and McCarty were quiet in the first half but came to life in the second to lead Wichita State’s scoring attack.



Wichita State led by as many as 36 in the game.



Up Next

Wichita State officially opens the 2021-22 regular season next Tuesday, Nov. 9 vs. Chicago State at Noon in Charles Koch Arena. The Shocker women’s basketball team will be the opening act of a Shocker basketball doubleheader, followed by the men’s team vs. Jacksonville State at 7 p.m.