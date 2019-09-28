Shockers defeat UCO in weather-shortened game

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Weather played a role in Saturday’s matchup with Central Oklahoma, leading to the game ending in the bottom of the eighth with Wichita State leading 6-3.

UCO out-hit the Shockers 10-9 on the day, but WSU put together back-to-back three-run innings to come out with the victory.

After three scoreless innings, UCO struck first on a sac fly to give the Bronchos a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth. The Shockers would respond in the next half inning behind an RBI double from Lauren Johnson and a two-run single from Bailee Nickerson to go up 3-1.

After the initial weather delay, the Shocker offense tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the fifth behind an RBI single from Sydney McKinney and two-run single from Madison Perrigan.

UCO trimmed the lead back to three after scoring a pair of runs in the top of the sixth.

Wichita State travels to Stillwater tomorrow for its lone road fall contest. The Shockers and Cowgirls will take the field for a 3 p.m. first pitch.

