WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita State University Men’s Basketball team was impressive with a big win against Central Arkansas, 79-55, to start off their season at Charles Koch Arena.

Craig Porter led all scorers with a career-high 22 points on 9 of 11 shooting.

“You know, I just knew coming into this year and coming into this season that I was going to have to do two times more than what I did last year,” explained Porter. “So, Coach having that confidence in me, and my teammates giving me all of that confidence, this is just going to take me to another level and have an effect on all of us.”

Shocker’s head coach Isaac Brown also spoke about the senior guard’s play in the Shockers’ season opener.

“He’s either driving the basketball into the paint and giving guys open threes or dunks inside,” said Brown. “Sometimes he was isolating and making threes and driving to the rim for layups.”