Shockers Down Prairie View A&M Behind Asinde’s Double-Double

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Jane Asinde made her first career start and produced her first career double-double to lead Wichita State to an 86-71 win over Prairie View A&M Tuesday night in Charles Koch Arena.

Wichita State (4-1) scored a season-high 86 points behind, scoring a good chuck at the free throw line. The Shockers were just 3-of-12 from beyond the arc but set season highs in free throws made (25) and attempts (39).

Jane Asinde registered her first double-double as a Shocker, finishing with 17 points and 11 rebounds – both team highs. Asia Strong and Mariah McCully both scored 14, while Strong grabbed seven rebounds. DJ McCarty was once again a spark plug off the bench, adding 13 points and five boards.

Seraphine Bastin recorded her third double digit rebound game of the season with 10 rebounds.

The first 10 minutes saw four ties and three lead changes and the score all tied up at 17. Asinde and McCully combined to score 12 of the Shockers’ 17 points in the opening quarter.

Wichita State’s defense turned up the pressure in the second quarter, outscoring the Panthers 26-12. Prairie View was just 4-of-15 from the field with seven turnovers in the period. A key 13-2 run late in the period stretched the lead to as many as 15.

Behind Asinde’s team-high 11 first half points, Wichita State took a 43-29 lead into the locker room. The quartet of Asinde (11), McCully (9), Strong (8) and McCarty (7) scored 35 of the 43 points in the half.

Wichita State was plus-12 in the third quarter, extending the lead to 72-46. Again, it was the four-headed scoring attack of Asinde, McCully, McCarty and Strong that produced 23 of the 29 points in the period.

The fourth quarter gave head coach Keitha Adams the opportunity to get everyone some playing time. All 12 Shockers that suited up, saw time and all but one scored in the contest. Melissa Secchiaroli scored her first points as a Shocker, finishing with six in the quarter.

Up Next

Wichita State is right back on the court for a Black Friday matchup vs. Alcorn State at 3:30 p.m. in Charles Koch Arena.