WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita State University Shockers are 7-1 following an 80-68 win over the Richmond Spiders, their second in as many years.

The win gives the Shockers their best start since 2019-20, when they also started the season 7-1.

Colby Rogers led all scorers with 19 points. Four other Shockers — Xavier Bell (17), Harlond Beverly (13), Quincy Ballard (10) and Kenny Pohto (10) — all scored in double figures for Wichita State.

The Shockers were efficient with the basketball on Wednesday, shooting 51.6% from the field and 33.3% from three. Defensively, they held the Spiders to 45.5% and 30.3%, respectively.

Both teams played a clean game in the turnover column, committing six a piece.

Up next for Wichita State is a trip to Columbia, Missouri, where they face the Missouri Tigers on Sunday. That game will tip off at 2 p.m. and will air on ESPN2.