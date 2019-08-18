Shockers Drop Exhibition to Kansas, 3-2

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) ­– The Wichita State University volleyball team fell to the Kansas Jayhawks, 3-2 (25-22, 26-28, 25-11, 15-25, 6-15), in an exhibition match before a crowd of 3,004 Saturday, Aug. 17, at Charles Koch Arena.

Wichita State is scheduled to open its 2019 regular season slate with three matches at the Penn State Classic Aug. 30-31 in University Park, Pa.

Sophomore Megan Taflinger had nine kills, leading Wichita State offensively, while junior McKayla Wuensch posted 20 assists, and freshman Arianna Arjomand compiled 13 digs. Junior Emma Wright added seven total blocks, tallying a pair of solo blocks, going along with five block assists.

Rachel Langs paced the Jayhawks with a match-high 10 kills, and Gracie Van Driel added 30 assists. Allie Nelson had 15 digs, respectively, rounding out the Kansas leaders for the match.

The Shockers posted a 13-7 advantage in blocks for the contest.