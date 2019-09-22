Shockers Drop Exhibition Contest to Nebraska

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – The Wichita State University baseball team mounted a late comeback attempt in the bottom of the 12th inning, but came up just short, falling to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, 10-8, in a fall exhibition game played before 3,028 spectators Saturday, Sept. 21, at Eck Stadium, Home of Tyler Field. The contest marked the collegiate coaching debut for new Shocker head coach Eric Wedge.

Wichita State is scheduled to play another fall exhibition game on the road against Missouri State at 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, in Springfield, Mo.

The Shockers were led at the plate by junior Hunter Gibson, who went 3-for-6 with an RBI, while freshman Couper Cornblum drove in a pair of runs. Sophomore David VanVooren also found success at the plate, belting a solo homer in the bottom of the second inning.

Redshirt sophomore Ryan Stuempfig suffered the loss on the mound after allowing two earned runs on four hits with one strikeout in two innings of work.

Trailing 10-6 going into the 12th, WSU scored a pair of runs on a Nebraska error and Austin Roccaforte sacrifice fly, trimming the deficit to 10-8, before loading the bases with one out. That was as close as Wichita State would get, though, as a pair of strikeouts thwarted the comeback attempt.

The Huskers were paced offensively by Cam Chick, who went 3-for-6 with a triple, home run and three RBI, while Ty Roseberry hit a home run and matched Chick with three RBI in the contest. Leighton Banjoff and Luke Boynton also posted homers for the Huskers.

Colby Gomes picked up the win on the mound for Nebraska after allowing two earned runs on four hits with two strikeouts in two innings on the hill.