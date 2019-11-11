Shockers Drop Five-Set Thriller vs. Memphis

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – Freshman setter Kayce Litzau tallied a career-high 32 assists and sophomore Megan Taflinger added a double-double with 13 kills and 11 digs, but it wasn't enough, as the SMU Mustangs held on to defeat Wichita State, 3-1, in an American Athletic Conference match Friday, Nov. 8, at Charles Koch Arena. The set scores were 23-25, 28-26, 18-25 and 29-31.

Wichita State (7-18, 4-9 American) is slated to host Memphis for "Salute to Service Day" Sunday, Nov. 10, at 1 p.m. All service men and women in-uniform or with valid military ID receive FREE admission to the match.

A native of Greendale, Wis., Litzau surpassed her previous career-best of 26 assists with 32 against the Mustangs (16-7, 9-4 American). She also added a pair of service aces, nine digs and a block assist to her stat line.

Taflinger, who hails from Leona Valley, Calif., posted her first double-double of the season and hit .244 with 13 kills on 41 attempts and three errors, going along with 11 digs.

Freshman Sophia Rohling added a career-high three service aces, senior Kara Bown compiled a team-high 20 digs, and redshirt freshman Chinelo Ogogor had a team-best six blocks, respectively.

The Shockers were outhit by SMU, .262 to .195, and had 56 kills compared to 75 kills for the visitors. The Mustangs also won the blocking battle in the match, 14-12.

Rachel Woulfe hit .415 with 22 kills on 41 swings and five errors, while Lily Heim tallied 63 assists and 20 digs, pacing SMU.