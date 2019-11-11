Shockers Drop Five-Set Thriller vs. Memphis

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – The Wichita State University volleyball team took Memphis to five sets, but came up just short of claiming victory, losing to the Tigers, 3-2, Sunday afternoon, Nov. 10, at Charles Koch Arena. The set scores were 25-23, 21-25, 21-25, 25-19 and 14-16.

Wichita State (7-19, 4-10 American) is scheduled to host Tulsa for its final home match of the regular season Friday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. Prior to the match, seniors Kara Bown at Damadj Johnson will be honored.

Sophomore Megan Taflinger hit .325 with a team-high 17 kills on 40 attempts and four errors, leading the Shockers, while freshman Kayce Litzau compiled 30 assists, and Bown had 23 digs.

Freshman Sophia Rohling added a team-high two service aces and five block assists, and redshirt freshman Chinelo Ogogor also tallied five block assists.

The Shockers were outhit by the Tigers (16-10, 5-9 American), .268 to .222, and posted 58 kills compared to 73 for the visitors. WSU did out-block Memphis in the contest, 11-7, and both teams had four service aces.

Hannah Flowers hit .400 with a match-high 19 kills on 40 swings with a trio of errors and had three aces, pacing the Tigers.

