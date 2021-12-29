Shockers drop nonconference game to Oklahoma, 89-67

Wichita State’s mascot WuShock fires up the crowd before their first-round game against Texas A&M in the women’s NCAA college basketball tournament in College Station, Texas, Saturday, March 23, 2013. Fast fact: Whats a Shocker? As the lowest seed still playing and one of the lowest ever to reach the final weekend Wichita States nickname […]

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Mariah McCully, Asia Strong, and Trajata Colbert all scored in double figures Wednesday, but it was not enough to overcome the Oklahoma Sooners, and the Shockers women dropped their final nonconference game of the season, 89-67.

McCully led all scorers with 16 points, shooting 6-for-10 in her 21 minutes on the floor. She would add two rebounds and three assists in the effort as well.

Colbert and Strong combined for 16 rebounds at eight apiece and scored 14 and 12, respectively. As a team, the Shockers were out-rebounded 50-43, with both teams committing 21 turnovers in the contest.

The first half was fairly close, with the Shockers trailing but still fairly close with an eight-point halftime deficit, and the third quarter was more of the same. By the start of the fourth, the Sooners had a 10-point lead.

The fourth quarter saw the Sooners take over, however, outscoring the Shockers 26-14 in the quarter.

The loss drops Wichita State to 9-4 on the season and will open conference play on Jan. 5 with a game against Houston inside of Koch Arena. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. and will air on ESPN+.