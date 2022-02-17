CINCINNATI, Ohio. (KSNW) — The Wichita State Shockers have not won a game away from Koch Arena since Dec. 1, 2021, and they dropped their fourth straight road game in conference play against Cincinnati on Thursday, 85-76.

“Didn’t play well,” Head Coach Isaac Brown said after the game. “Give (Cincinnati) all the credit. They came out on defense, they crawled up in us, and didn’t allow us to run offense.

“We wanted to come into the game and try to execute and run our half-court stuff, but they put so much pressure on the ball, we couldn’t reverse it.”

The Shockers did themselves no favors coming out of the gates, falling behind 21 points early in the game. Defensively, they allowed the Bearcats to get whatever they wanted, hitting seven threes in the first half.

They would work to cut that lead down to single digits, but they failed to continue that momentum into the locker room.

“Finally, we got it to where we could operate on offense. We went to our breakdown stuff, I think we cut it to three, we end up missing a free throw on a one-and-one that would have cut it to two, and they came down, got an and-one, took a seven-point lead into the half,” Brown said.

Ricky Council IV finished as the leading scorer with 17, with Morris Udeze (13), Tyson Etienne (14) and Dexter Dennis (14) all joining him in double-digit scoring.

Dennis played a role in trying to keep up the defensive intensity, as he usually does, but Cincinnati still managed to shoot 55.2% from the field and a blistering 57.9% from deep.

The Bearcats hit 11 threes, with seven coming in the first half and four coming in the second.

“Tonight, they made threes. Our defensive intensity wasn’t there,” Dennis said. “I feel like for forty minutes, we paid for it.”

After the offensive eruption in the first half, Cincinnati would somewhat cool down in the second half. The Shockers made some attempts to cut into the deficit, even getting it down to five points with less than 10 minutes remaining in the contest.

The offense sputtered, though, and they weren’t able to get it done, mainly from beyond the arc. They finished the game shooting just 5-for-18 from beyond the arc, good for just 27.8%.

“We didn’t defend well tonight, and if you don’t defend, you don’t have a chance at winning because we’re not a great scoring team right now,” Brown said.

On the boards, Wichita State found themselves at an advantage, 37-30. Coach Brown said that it will be important for them to rebound moving forward because their next opponent, Houston, is notorious for cleaning the glass.

“Normally, you can run offense against (Houston). They’re just one of the teams you got to be ready for the rebounding,” Brown said.

It was point guard David DeJulius who proved to be the biggest thorn in the side of the Shockers tonight. He finished the game with 17 points of his own, adding six assists and a steal to his stat line.

The loss drops the Shockers to 13-10 on the season and just 4-7 in conference play, good for eighth in the conference.

Up next for Wichita State is a home matchup against the Houston Cougars. Houston is currently in first place in the American Athletic Conference, boasting a record of 20-4 on the season and 9-2 in conference play. They are ranked #14 in the latest AP Poll.

That game is scheduled to tipoff from Koch Arena at 12 p.m. on Feb. 20 and will air on ESPN.