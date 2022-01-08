Shockers drop second conference game, lose to Houston, 76-66

Houston center Josh Carlton (25) attempts to shoot over Wichita State forward Kenny Pohto (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

HOUSTON, Tex. (KSNW) — The Shockers basketball team dropped their second loss in a row and third of their last four to the Houston Cougars on Saturday, 76-66.

Tyson Etienne scored 11 points and Dexter Dennis had 10 for the Shockers, who dropped to 9-5 on the season.

Overall, it was a strong effort for the Shockers, who remained competitive through most of the game. Still, they couldn’t hold off the Cougars offense, bolstered by Center Josh Carlton, who finished the game with 22 points and 12 rebounds.

The Shockers had a better shooting game than they have had in recent weeks, shooting 40.4% from the field, and 26% from three. Unfortunately, they couldn’t hold Houston to a lower percentage, with the Cougars shooting 45% from the field and 28% from beyond the arc.

Houston came out on top in the rebounding category, 40-35, and finished with 16 assists to 13 turnovers.

Turnovers were a problem for the Shockers, but it was more so the assist-to-turnover ratio that caused most of the problems. The Shockers nine assists to 13 turnovers made their offense dysfunctional at times, and the lack of rhythm spelled problems for Wichita State.

The first half was fairly close between the two teams. Although the Cougars started out the game on an 8-0 run, the Shockers closed the gap and remained within striking distance for most of the half.

The second half saw a bit more separation by the Cougars, and although the Shockers never relented, they fell short in the contest.

Up next, the Shockers will look to regroup with a home match to Tulane. That game is set to tip off at 7 p.m. and will air on the ESPN family of networks.