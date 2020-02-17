Shockers Drop Series Finale at Northwestern State

NATCHITOCHES, La. (WSU Athletics) – Senior right-hander Preston Snavely struck out a career-best 11 batters, but the Wichita State University baseball team fell to the Northwestern State Demons, 3-2, in the series finale of a three-game series Sunday, Feb. 16, at Brown-Stroud Field.



Wichita State (1-2) is scheduled to host Texas Southern for its home-opening series Feb. 21-23 at Eck Stadium, Home of Tyler Field.



Snavely (0-1), a native of Fort Collins, Colo., went 6 2/3 innings and allowed two earned runs on four hits with just one walk while surpassing his old career strikeout tally of eight with 11 Ks, but took the loss on the mound after putting the go-ahead run on-base before exiting the game in the bottom of the seventh inning.



Freshman Couper Cornblum went 1-for-2 at the plate and hit his first collegiate home run — a solo shot in the top of the third inning — leading the Shockers offensively. Jack Sigrist and Hunter Gibson each added a pair of hits, and Ross Cadena had an RBI single, respectively.



Six different Demon (2-1) players each posted a hit, while Cam Sibley had two RBI, leading Northwestern State.



Reliever Drake Smith (1-0) earned the win for NSU after allowing one earned run on one hit with one strikeout and a walk in 1 2/3 innings, and Kyle Swanson picked up the save after securing the final four outs of the contest.