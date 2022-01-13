Shockers end losing streak with road win at Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Ohio. (KSNW) — After a three-game losing streak that stretches all the way back to Dec. 21, 2021, the Shockers women’s basketball team got back on track with a 76-66 win on the road against Cincinnati.

The win puts Wichita State at 10-5 on the year and brings them to 1-1 in conference play.

Jane Asinde led all Shockers scoring in the game, scoring 17 on 6-of-8 shooting, to go along with six rebounds. Asia Strong (12), Seraphine Bastin (14), and DJ McCarty (13) all finished with double digits in the scoring column.

On the boards, the Shockers women held a strong advantage over the Bearcats, outrebounding them 50-39. They also forced 18 turnovers, scoring 18 off of those turnovers.

The first quarter was relatively close, with the Bearcats seeing a 22-21 lead at the buzzer. But the second quarter was where the Shockers got their separation.

The Shockers scored 19 points in the second quarter alone, mainly off of a 10-2 run to start the quarter, and the defense held Cincinnati to just 8 points of their own. At the half, the Shockers would head to the locker room up by 10, 40-30.

Out of the break, Cincinnati would make a 5-0 run to cut the lead in half, but steady scoring by Wichita State saw them take a 55-41 lead with a little over a minute left to go in the third quarter.

Still, the Bearcats would not go away. They would claw back to within two in the final quarter, 63-61, on the back of a 6-0 run.

DJ McCarty would strike the dagger in the heart of any upset bid, however, with a three-point basket made possible by a pass from Seraphine Bastin to put the Shockers up 66-61 with 2:35 remaining. She would follow that up with a layup to give the Shockers a seven-point lead with just over two minutes in the game.

Cincinnati would score six more points, but it was not enough to keep the Shockers from the win column.

Up next, the Shockers will host Memphis at Koch Arena on Sunday, Jan. 16. That game is set to tipoff at 3 p.m. and will air on ESPN+.