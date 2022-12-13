WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita State University (WSU) Shockers took home their second win in a row in a blowout against Mississippi Valley State on Tuesday night.

The Shockers took the lead on the back of an 8-0 run to start the game and never looked back. Three Shockers finished with double-digit scoring, with Craig Porter Jr. scoring 13, Jaykwon Walton scoring 14, and Jaron Pierre Jr. scoring 15.

As a team, the Shockers shot 37% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc. Defensively, they forced 23 turnovers while only committing three of their own.

The win puts the Shockers to 6-4 on the season. Up next for Wichita State is a game against Oklahoma State at INTRUST Bank Arena on Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.