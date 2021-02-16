Shockers enter Houston game as underdogs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State enters Thursday’s game against sixth-ranked Houston as the underdogs. Despite having an 8-2 record in conference play, ESPN’s basketball power index projects Shockers with a 10%t chance of winning.

“I think coming into the season, you know, picked seventh in the league, I think those guys took that in a way that we’re going to show everyone that we’re better than that,” said Isaac Brown, WSU interim head coach. WSU has only lost to Houston, 70-63, and Memphis, 72-52, in conference play.

“It gets them to play harder, it gets them to buy in and it gets them to want to prove the point to everybody — so I definitely think the guys are playing with more confidence and they’re playing with a chip on their shoulder and they just want to go out and try to compete at a high level,” Brown said.

In January’s match, Tyson Etienne and Dexter Dennis combined for 43 points and lost their hold on first place in the American Athletic Conference standings. During the second half, WSU lead by 10 points but then missed nine straight shots, turning the ball over four times.

“Going back, watching the tape, we took three or four shots that were just in and out, and they came down and made some tough ones,” Brown said during his weekly presser. “We’ve got to get better shots — on the defensive end, I thought we didn’t defend at a high level like we did in the first half,” he said.

Brown continued, “They started to make shots, I felt like we turned it over, we’re not a team that turns it over a lot — during that stretch in the second half, we had four or five unforced turnovers.” “So I would say unforced turnovers, and we just lived on the three-point line — we didn’t get it inside,” he added.

Wichita State enters the game rolling on a four-game winning streak. After defeating UCF in Florida recently, the Shockers game against SMU would be postponed for the second time this season along with Memphis and ECU due to COVID-19 contact tracing. This caused a shuffle in schedule play, hosting Houston a week early.

The tip off is slated for 6 p.m. Thursday at Charles Koch Arena.