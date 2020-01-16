Shockers erase double-digit halftime deficit, defeat Tulsa

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – Wichita State trailed by 13 at halftime but came back to outscore Tulsa by 24 in the second half, defeating the Golden Hurricane 57-46 Wednesday night in Charles Koch Arena.

Wichita State (10-7, 2-2) survived a four-point first quarter to hand the Golden Hurricane their fifth straight loss. The double-digit halftime deficit was the largest comeback bid in the Keitha Adams era.

Seraphine Bastin and Carla Bremaud led the charge with 13 points apiece. Bastin scored 11 of her 13 and Bremaud 10 of her 13 after halftime. Mariah McCully continued her streak of double-figure scoring games to 11 in a row after adding 11.

The Shocker defense tightened up in the second half, holding Tulsa to 26.7 percent from the field and 2-of-11 from beyond the arc. After shooting 24 percent in the first half, Wichita State finished at 37 percent.

Wichita native Kendrian Elliott scored 13 of her game-high 16 in the first half to lead the Golden Hurricane.

Tulsa jumped out to a 10-2 lead after Wichita State missed eight of its first nine attempts. Keitha Adams took a timeout after another Tulsa three-pointer made it 13-4, only to see the Hurricane splash in another following the timeout to go up 16-4 under a minute left in the opening frame.

After 10 minutes the Shockers found themselves in a 12-point hole. Wichita State finished the quarter just 2-of-14 from the field.

The Shockers briefly cut the deficit to nine following a Bremaud three-pointer with 6:35 left in the half, but Tulsa came right back. The Golden Hurricane would hold a double-digit lead the rest of the period and take a 28-15 lead into the locker room.

Kendrian Elliott poured in 13 first-half points, nearly outscoring Wichita State by herself. The Shockers converted on only 24 percent of their shots, including a 1-of-8 mark from long range. Tulsa could have led by more, but only hit 33 percent themselves.

To open the third quarter, the Shockers hit four of their first five shots to pull within seven, forcing a Tulsa timeout not even two minutes into the period. The 8-2 run was a team effort as four different Shockers scored a bucket.

A three-point play from Bastin and a Trajata Colbert hook shot made it a three-point game at the 4:00 minute mark. Two more free throws from Bastin and a driving score from McCully gave the Shockers their first lead of the game with 2:45 on the clock.

Wichita State briefly took a three-point lead before a Tulsa triple tied it up under a minute to go. Bremaud then sent the Shockers into the final 10 minutes with a 41-38 lead after a wide-open top of the key trey with 30 seconds remaining.

Momentum stayed in favor of the home team to begin the fourth quarter, as Wichita State pushed its lead to 10 just over four minutes in.

Tulsa cut it to six, but that would be as close as they would get.