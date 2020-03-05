Shockers Extend Winning Streak to Nine, Blank Air Force Wednesday, 2-0

WICHITA, Kan. (Wichita State Athletics) – A seven-run fifth-inning helped the Wichita State University baseball team turn back the Air Force Falcons, 15-4, in the opening game of a two-game set Tuesday, March 3, at Eck Stadium, Home of Tyler Field.

Wichita State (9-2), which has now won eight straight games, is scheduled to face Air Force (3-10) Wednesday, March 4, at 2 p.m.

Freshman Couper Cornblum went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with a triple, four RBI, three runs scored and two walks, while junior Hunter Gibson added a pair of hits, including a double, and drove in a game-high six runs, leading the Shockers.

Senior right-handed starter Preston Snavely (2-1) earned the victory on the mound after allowing two runs, one earned, on four hits with three strikeouts and a walk in four innings.

After spotting the Falcons an early 1-0 lead on an error in the top of the first, Wichita State came roaring back, plating a combined 12 runs in innings three, four and five.

WSU scored three in the third to gain the advantage, before plating a couple of runs in the fourth and blowing the game open with seven in the fifth.

Cornblum had the key hit in the fifth, crushing a bases-clearing triple to left center on a 1-0 pitch. It was his team-high third triple of the season.

The Shockers tacked-on three more runs in the bottom of the seventh, making it 15-4 on Gibson's three-RBI double to left-center.

Cayden Zimmerman led Air Force, going 3-for-4 with a double and RBI.

Falcon starter Jeff Gerlica (0-2) suffered the loss after surrendering five runs, three earned, on seven hits with one strikeout and three walks in four innings of work.