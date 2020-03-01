Shockers Extend Winning Streak with Victory at Nevada

RENO, Nev. (WSU Athletics) – The Wichita State University baseball team extended its winning streak to seven games with a 3-1 victory over the Nevada Wolf Pack Saturday, Feb. 29, at Don Weir Field at Peccole Park.
Wichita State (8-2) is scheduled to face Nevada (0-9) in its final game in Reno Sunday, March 1, at 12:30 p.m. CT (10:30 a.m. PT).
Junior right-hander Liam Eddy (2-0) earned the win on the mound for the Shockers after throwing seven strong innings and allowing just one earned run on five hits with four strikeouts and only one walk, while fellow junior Foster Gifford locked down his second save of 2020 by tossing a scoreless bottom of the ninth.
Junior catcher Ross Cadena paced WSU at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double, while freshman Derek Shaver added a pair of hits and drove in a run.
Wichita State jumped on top, 2-0, with a pair of runs in the top of the second after Shaver and Jacob Katzfey hit back-to-back, two-out RBI singles, bringing in Hunter Gibson and Cade Clemons.
The Wolf Pack trimmed the lead to 2-1 with a run in the bottom of the fifth when Brady Hormel crossed home plate on a WSU error.
The Shockers answered right back, however, and increased their advantage to 3-1 with a run in the top of the sixth. Cadena hit a two-out double just out of reach of the right fielder, before advancing to third on a wild pitch and scoring on Garrett Kocis’ RBI double to left-center.
Hormel had a pair of hits, leading Nevada, while Marco Valenzuela drove in the Wolf Pack’s lone run.
Nevada starter Jake Jackson (0-3) suffered the loss after surrendering three earned runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and no walks in six innings of work.
