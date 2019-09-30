STILLWATER, Okla. (WSU Athletics) – Wichita State wasn’t able to keep up with Oklahoma State’s bats, as the Cowgirls doubled the Shockers hit total en route to a 10-4 OSU win at Cowgirl Stadium on Sunday.
The Cowgirls had 16 total hits and set the tone of the game in the top of the first with a solo shot to left center.
The Shockers got on the board in the fourth inning as Madison Perrigan had an RBI single and OSU allowed a basses loaded walk to make the score 3-2. A strong fifth inning by the Cowgirls put the game to bed, as they held the Shockers scoreless until the top of the tenth inning.
Up Next
The Shockers host two teams this weekend at Wilkins Stadium. Crowder comes into town on Saturday and Emporia State does the same on Sunday. Both games are scheduled for 1:00 p.m. starts.
Shockers Fall to Cowgirls in Stillwater
