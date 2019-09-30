Shockers Fall to Cowgirls in Stillwater

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – The Wichita State University volleyball team suffered a 3-0 loss to the University of Cincinnati Bearcats Sunday, Sept. 29, at Charles Koch Arena. The set scores were 17-25, 12-25 and 22-25.

Wichita State (3-11, 0-2 American) is slated to open a two-match road trip at Memphis (11-3, 0-2 American) Friday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m.

Sophomore Megan Taflinger led the Shockers, tallying 10 kills on 23 attempts with four errors for a .261 attack percentage, while junior McKayla Wuensch posted 14 assists, and fellow junior Brooke Smith added a career-high-tying five block assists.

Wichita State led the Bearcats (10-4, 2-0 American) in blocks, 6-2, but was outhit, .396 to .204, and had 33 kills, compared to 44 for Cincinnati.

American Preseason Player of the Year Jordan Thompson paced the Bearcats with 18 kills on 35 attempts and three errors for a .429 attack percentage, while Armania Heckenmueller added a match-high 41 assists, and Kerstin Ficker posted a match-best three service aces.