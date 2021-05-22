Shockers fall to Memphis in regular-season finale, 9-4

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State baseball fell to Memphis, 9-4, in the 2021 regular-season finale Saturday, May 22, at Eck Stadium, Home of Tyler Field.



The Shockers (30-21, 18-13 American) will be the three seed in the American Athletic Conference Baseball Championship and will play sixth-seeded South Florida (23-26, 13-12 American) at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla., Tuesday, May 25, 47 minutes after the conclusion of the 4 p.m. game between second-seeded Tulane and seventh-seeded Houston.



Wichita State’s 18 conference wins mark its most since joining The American prior to the 2018 season.



Garrett Kocis hit his team-best 12th homer of the season, while Couper Cornblum and Seth Stroh doubled, pacing the Shockers offensively.



Left-handed starter Gareth Stroh (0-1) suffered the loss on the mound after giving up five earned runs on three hits with two strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.



Hunter Goodman went 2-for-5 with two home runs, including a grand slam, and drove in five, leading Memphis (17-37, 7-25 American).



Tiger reliever James Muse (1-0) picked up the win after allowing three earned runs on six hits with two walks and no strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings of work, while Tackoda Metoxen earned his fifth save of the season.